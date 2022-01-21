SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1972: Kickoff for Lake City's centennial

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 21, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • This year’s sixth-through-ninth grades, who will be attending Rochester’s third public school, have voted to recommend Century Panthers, navy blue and silver, to the school board for the new school’s nickname, mascot and colors.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • The Rev. Donald Haarup, Duluth, has been appointed pastor of the United Methodist Churches of St. Charles and Dover.
  • The kick-off of Lake City’s year-long centennial celebration will be “The World’s Largest Basket Social.” Dress styles of 1872 will be the order of the day.
  • A fund-raiser will be held for Eugene McCarthy, The Man for 1972, at the Minneapolis Radisson Hotel. Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary will make an appearance.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Two men from Spring Grove both World War II veterans, have developed a new sport — hunting fox from an airplane.
  • One hundred and thirty-five Lions Club members were present for the Houston Lions Club charger night. There were 31 charter members of the Houston club.
  • A doubleheader basketball attraction will be played in the Winona Senior High school auditorium. The twin bill of excitement is a fund-raiser for the infantile paralysis charity.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • The demand for cigarettes is undoubtedly not undergoing a slump. Applications for licenses to sell cigarettes to the state office are coming in at a rate of 500 per day.
  • The silent film “God’s Country and the Law” will be presented at the Empress Theatre in Rochester this evening.
  • President Alvaro Obregon of Mexico will come to the Mayo Clinic to undergo an operation. Two Mayo Clinic surgeons had traveled to Mexico to examine the president and recommended he come to Mayo for treatment. (Obregon was president of Mexico from 1920-1924. Shortly after being re-elected in 1928, he was assassinated).
