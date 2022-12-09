SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
1972: Life Magazine will cease publication

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
December 09, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Paul Molitor, the most recent member of baseball’s 3,000-hit club, has re-signed with the Minnesota Twins. (Paul Molitor would retire after the 1998 season with 3,319 hits and a .306 career batting average. Molitor would be elected to the Hall of Fame in 2004.)

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Life Magazine, which pioneered an era of high-impact, once-a-week pictorial journalism, will cease publication on December 29. Life Magazine has been printed for the past 36 years.
  • Faculty and students at Mankato State College – the largest school in the state college system – will resist a faculty cutback due to declining enrollment. Up to 78 positions may be cut.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Popular metal toys this Christmas season are mechanical, trains, trucks, and steam shovels, which are selling out fast.
  • The U.S. Navy is anticipating legislation during the next session of Congress authorizing the appointment and enlistment of women in the regular navy.
  • Presidents of state teachers colleges at Bemidji, Winona, Moorhead, Mankato, and St. Cloud will receive a raise to make their pay $7,500 annually.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Surgeons from all over the country will meet in Rochester at the annual meeting of the Clinic Orthopedic society. After morning registration, surgeons will be escorted to St Marys hospital to view operations conducted by Mayo physicians, including Dr. W. J. Mayo.
  • The Rochester Fire Department did excellent work today, keeping damage to the August Fisher house to a minimum. An overheated stove caused $150 in damage to the home.
  • The Salvation Army has erected its Christmas Kettle on the E. A. Knowlton corner. It is gathering pennies to help the poor in the city.
