Saturday, September 17

1972: Linda Jensen named Miss Rochester 1973

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
September 17, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Wally Arnold, who with his wife Peg started the Med-City Marathon, was named as the chairperson for the 1998 Rochesterfest celebration.
  • The Minnesota Gophers football team beat Iowa State 53-29, giving Glen Mason his first victory as head coach of the Gophers.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Television and film star Marlo Thomas will be in Rochester campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. George McGovern.
  • New color-coded signs have been installed in the mile-long subway system that connects the Mayo Clinic complex with Methodist Hospital and the Kahler Corporation's two hotels.
  • Linda Jensen of Spring Valley was crowned Miss Rochester 1973 during ceremonies at John Marshall High School auditorium. Jensen is a 1971 graduate of Spring Valley High School.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Eleanor Roosevelt was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. (Eleanor Roosevelt did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize but received 48 honorary degrees during her lifetime.)
  • Secretary of Labor Lewis Schwellenbach told a crowd in Seattle that he would work to increase the minimum wage from 40 to 65 cents an hour in the next session in Congress. (The minimum wage was not raised until January 25, 1950, when the rate reached 75 cents an hour.)

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Ground was broken to construct an addition to the Rochester Golf Club that will double its size. The expansion will provide for a combined dining room and dance hall
  • Mae Rathbun, a nurse, residing at Kahler Hall, won a 98-pound sack of Snowflake flour. Rathbun guessed the nearest to the correct number of wheat kernels in a glass jar at the county fair. The container held 3,813 kernels, and Rathbun guessed 3,822, only nine more than the correct amount.
  • Coach Cowles of Rochester High is confident he will have a fine team when the whistle blows for the season's first football game.
