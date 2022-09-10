1972: Luther Ulrich rushes for three touchdowns to lead RSJC to victory
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- More than 600 people attended a memorial service in Lourdes Chapel at Assisi Heights for Mother Teresa. Prayers were recited, candles burned, hymns sung, and stories told of the Roman Catholic nun who spent her life helping the poor, lonely, the sick, and the dying.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Eight young women will compete for the Miss Rochester crown at the John Marshall High School auditorium. The eight are Karen Amundson, Marilyn Byklum, Debra Fratzke, Linda Jensen, Mary Masching, Linda Pine, Roxanne Stanley, and Dorene Strutzenberg.
- A new teacher salary contract for 1972-74 was reached by negotiators for the Rochester School Board and the district’s 1,000 schoolteachers. The settlement calls for a 5 percent hike for 1972-73 and a 4.9 percent increase in 1973-74.
- The Rochester State Junior College football team won their season opener 42-7 over Anoka-Ramsey Junior College. Luther Ulrich rushed for three touchdowns.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A two-month campaign to recruit men for the Minnesota National Guard will get underway throughout the state.
- Albert Lobb of Rochester, Mayo Clinic official and member of the University of Minnesota board of regents, was named by Governor Luther Youngdahl as chair of the Metropolitan Airport Commission.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Mr. H. A. Johnson was elected president of the local Boy Scout Council. There was discussion on the value of the “Daily Good Turn” and the need for more Boy Scout leaders in Rochester.
- The Rochester High School football team won a hard-fought first game of the year 6-0 against Red Wing. Rochester fullback Toogood scored two drop kicks from the 20 and 25-yard lines to give Rochester the victory. Over one thousand spectators attended the game.
- A chicken pie dinner will be served at the Rochester First Baptist Church. The price is 60 cents, and the menu is chicken pie, mashed potatoes, squash, salad, bread and butter, pumpkin pie, and coffee.
