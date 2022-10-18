1972: Mayo Auditorium filled to hear Carpenters
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A total of 52 inmates received their GED diplomas, the equivalent of a high school degree, during a special program at the Federal Medical Center.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Over 3,000 persons attended the Carpenters concert at Mayo Auditorium. The brother-sister instrumental and vocal duo have nine gold records.
- Jehovah’s Witnesses volunteers are assisting in the building of their new Kingdom Hall. The structure, estimated to cost $50,000, will be 90 feet long and seat 250.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Ruth Bierbaum, a senior at Winona State Teachers college who hails from Eyota, was named queen of its 25th homecoming celebration.
- The passing of halfback Paul Giel netted the Winona Winhawks a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Still, it was not enough as Austin scored an impressive 32-14 victory over the Winhawks.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Dr. Charles H. Mayo stated that after traveling in every state in our country, the climate of Minnesota is the best for year around residence. Dr. Mayo also indicated that Minnesota has value as a health resort and a delightful place for recreation and rest.
