1972: Mayo Clinic performs 5 kidney transplants in 24 hours

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
July 21, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Armed Forces Center will host an open house to honor the 80th anniversary of the 70th Military Police Company (Combat Support).
  • Mayo Foundation and a medical institution in Mexico City announced that they will begin a program where the two institutions will exchange doctors, residents, and medical students.
1972 — 50 years ago

  • Rochester employment took a big step in June, adding 1,145 workers over a year ago and pushing payroll numbers to 31,209.
  • Last week, Mayo Clinic set a record when five kidneys were transplanted into five patients in 24 hours at Methodist Hospital.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Dr. F. H. Rollins, who practiced medicine in St. Charles for 50 years, will be honored with a banquet. Dr. Rollins is a former mayor, state senator and was an active school board member for 40 years.
  • Bob Leonard, whose combat service with a tank outfit in WWII did not impair his golf game, scored a 67-74-75 on the Soldiers Field golf course to win the Southern Minnesota championship.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • For Sale: Five-room house with bath and big lot. Price at $3,300 — $300 cash down and $30 a month terms.
  • For Sale: Three-room new stucco house — $1,750 — $300 cash down.
  • Wanted: Stenographer for Rochester business. Give particulars in letter application, including education, references, previous employment, and wages.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
