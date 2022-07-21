1972: Mayo Clinic performs 5 kidney transplants in 24 hours
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Rochester Armed Forces Center will host an open house to honor the 80th anniversary of the 70th Military Police Company (Combat Support).
- Mayo Foundation and a medical institution in Mexico City announced that they will begin a program where the two institutions will exchange doctors, residents, and medical students.
Matt Haun went all seven innings and guided the Rochester A's to a 4-3 win over Stewartville in the First District baseball winners-bracket semifinals on Wednesday.
The Rochester Royals fell 8-7 in 13 innings to Holmen, Wis., in amateur baseball on Sunday.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Rochester employment took a big step in June, adding 1,145 workers over a year ago and pushing payroll numbers to 31,209.
- Last week, Mayo Clinic set a record when five kidneys were transplanted into five patients in 24 hours at Methodist Hospital.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Dr. F. H. Rollins, who practiced medicine in St. Charles for 50 years, will be honored with a banquet. Dr. Rollins is a former mayor, state senator and was an active school board member for 40 years.
- Bob Leonard, whose combat service with a tank outfit in WWII did not impair his golf game, scored a 67-74-75 on the Soldiers Field golf course to win the Southern Minnesota championship.
1922 — 100 years ago
- For Sale: Five-room house with bath and big lot. Price at $3,300 — $300 cash down and $30 a month terms.
- For Sale: Three-room new stucco house — $1,750 — $300 cash down.
- Wanted: Stenographer for Rochester business. Give particulars in letter application, including education, references, previous employment, and wages.
