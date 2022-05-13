1972: Mayo High School evacuated due to a bomb threat
1997 — 25 years ago
- Rochester John Marshall landed three players on the all-conference Big Nine Conference tennis team. JM was represented by singles players Eric Burorac, Shimul Chowdhury, and doubles player Dane Fischer. Butorac, a sophomore, has evolved into one of the state’s top young players.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Mayo High School was evacuated after a telephoned bomb threat. Police and custodians searched all areas of the school before reopening.
- About 300 Minneapolis police and National Guardsmen dispersed antiwar protesters at the University of Minnesota.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Ruth Johnson, consultant for the Minnesota Nurses Association for professional counseling and placement, will be in Rochester.
- Now showing in theaters is “My Darling Clementine,” starring Henry Fonda as Wyatt Earp.
- Bridal gowns are for sale for $29.99 and up at Stevensons. Matching veils to match wedding dresses are also available.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Rochester Golf club will kick off the golf season with an elaborate party. About 75 couples are expected to attend and dance at one of the finest parties ever given in Rochester.
- The Rochester Oil Company has received three new trucks equipped with tanks to transport gasoline and oil. The trucks have 600, 500, and 350-gallon capacity.
