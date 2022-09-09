1972: Mayo Medical School dedicated
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Efforts to stabilize the sinking northwest corner of the Mayowood mansion will begin later this month. Mayowood was built in 1910. Dr. Charles H. Mayo and his wife, Edith, lived in the home for about 30 years.
- Greg Peterson finished at 2-under par 70 at the Rochester Golf and Country Club to win the coveted city championship. Peterson won the tournament last year as well.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Mayo Medical School was dedicated to the "purposes of revolution – a revolution in the academic spirit uniting faculty and students alike into a professional elite." Dr. Dean Pruitt said the school will be a blending of research and education with the process of medical care.
- Minnesota Bible College, 920 Mayowood Road SW, will dedicate the $1.2 million first stage of its new campus and host a public open house.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The United State Agricultural Department has allocated $862,200 for Minnesota's national hot lunch program.
- The price of milk will increase from 18 to 19 cents per quart. The 20 percent buttermilk cream will also increase by two cents to 32 cents per pint.
- Iowa State College just turned out its first class of six graduates in the new field of agriculture climatology.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Dr. Charles H. Mayo was summoned to Washington by President Harding to determine the gravity of Mrs. Florence Harding's condition. She was suffering from a chronic kidney ailment. (Mrs. Harding would survive her husband, who died unexpectedly in 1923. Florence Harding would die on November 24, 1924).
- The names of fourteen Rochester men appear in the new edition of "Who's Who in America." They are Drs. Balfour, Braasch, Graham, Helmholz, Judd, C. Mayo. W. Mayo, Robertson, Rosenow, Stokes, Wilson, along with Kendall, Knowlton, and MacCarty.
