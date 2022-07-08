1972: Mayo Medical School receives grants for the first year
1997 — 25 years ago
- Northwest Airlines has stopped showing movies on flights within the continental United States. Less than 10% of coach passengers buy headsets at $4 apiece on domestic flights.
- The Rochester City Council approved the Hy-Vee retail project near Crossroads Center by a vote of 4-3.
- Top weekend movies were "Men in Black," "Face/Off" and "Hercules."
The Rochester Honkers defeated the Minnesota Mud Puppies 8-4 in Northwoods League baseball.
1972 — 50 years ago
- First District Rep. Albert Quie, R-Minn., announced that the Mayo Medical School has received two grants for its first year of operation. The grants were for $400,000 and $104,093.
- In London, England, Billy Jean King of Long Beach, Calif., won her fourth women’s singles title at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The “siren bandit” was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri penitentiary. The 22-year-old man would use a siren to pull over vehicles and rob the occupants. He was being sought in Minnesota and apprehended in Missouri.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The bartender was arrested after 38 gallons of moonshine whiskey was confiscated in a raid on the Hotel Dillion.
- One hundred and fifty golfers from Winona arrived in Rochester to play in a golf tournament. After golfing was completed, a picnic supper was held, bonfire and music.
- The first formal meeting of the new members of the county child welfare board was held at the Red Cross office. Rev. C. E. Burgess was elected chair.
