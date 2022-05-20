1972: Microwaves can cook a steak in 90 seconds
1997 — 25 years ago
- Sixty-four Mayo employees painted, washed, raked, shoveled, and swept to assist in the clean-up of the Wahpeton Zoo in Wahpeton, N.D., after flood damage. Damage estimates on the exhibits alone are $200,000.
- Joshua Kvernen and Heather Proper are valedictorians for Byron High School, and Andrea Strand is class salutatorian.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The new fast-cooking micro-wave ovens are making life easier. Today’s homemaker can cook a steak in 90 seconds with a microwave.
- Rochester State Junior College pitcher-outfielder Chuck Kjos has been named to the 10-man All-Region XIII junior college baseball team.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The junior class of Lanesboro High school was host to the senior class and the Lanesboro faculty at the junior-senior prom in the high school auditorium. The Norwegian Independence Day theme was used.
- The 12th annual mothers’ and daughters’ party was held in the dining room of the Chatfield Pioneer Presbyterian church and was attended by a total of 118 mothers and daughters.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A class of fifteen will graduate from the Stewartville high school at the opera house on June 1. The class valedictorian is George Beach, and the salutatorian is Bernidene Lenton.
- Babe Ruth, home run king, banned from baseball since the start of the season, has been reinstated by Commissioner Judge K. M. Landis.
- The annual farewell assembly of the Rochester high school will be held in the gymnasium. Louise Mercer is class valedictorian, and Julia Conner is salutatorian.
