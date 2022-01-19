1972: Minnesota lost 3,000 farms in 1971
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that winter storms will continue to grow in ferocity and number in future years.
- Katherine Hill was crowned as Miss Rochester from 10 finalists during the annual two-day scholarship pageant. Hill is a sophomore at Oklahoma State University.
1972 — 50 years ago
- According to statistics released by the state Department of Agriculture, Minnesota lost another 3,000 farms in the past year.
- City police detectives are investigating the theft of three 19-inch color television sets, valued at about $800, from four rooms at the Holiday Inn South.
- Officials of the Burlington Northern Railroad are warning snowmobilers to stay off the train tracks. This hazardous and illegal activity led to two fatalities in 1970.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Fifty thousand new members in 1947 throughout the United States and Canada is the goal of the Evangelical Lutheran church. The drive will open with a rally in Minneapolis.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Dr. Mann of the Mayo Clinic told the meeting of the Lions Club that many great discoveries were due to experiments with animals.
- The Rochester High School orchestra appeared for the first time in public this season at the White Temple. Under the direction of Edith Athan, the orchestra is a credit to the school.
- Several Rochester teachers are preparing to leave for the Twin Cities to see Edward Sothern and Julia Marlow in “The Taming of the Shrew.”
