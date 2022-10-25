SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1972: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency opens in Rochester

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Hundreds of thousands of Black women from across the nation marched in the Million Woman March in Philadelphia. The march provided a forum for many issues, including human rights abuses against Black people.
Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in major league baseball, dies
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
October 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
The scissors were left-handed, not haunted
Columnist Dan Conradt says a bad hair cut for Mary Worth led me to a new discovery
October 22, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Rochester regional office of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is now open for business. It will manage problems of pollution for a 15-county area in Southeast Minnesota.
  • The bid for the last significant items of the campground at Oxbow County Park has been approved, and the campground should be in operation by 1973.
  • Planned Parenthood’s clinical operations were given a clean bill of health after an inspection by the Olmsted County public health officer. The inspection was ordered because of public concerns.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Dr. Allison Davis, one of the first tenured Black professors from the University of Chicago, told a group of teachers from the Southeastern Minnesota Education Association in Rochester that teachers need to help children from lower classes. Dr. Davis asked, “Does the curriculum recognize each pupil and provide for their individual needs.”
  • Eleanor Roosevelt stated before the United Nations Assembly that peace is menaced when governments persistently slander other governments and poison the wells of international friendship – without the possibility of an effective reply.
  • The Grand Meadow high school football has done what no other team has done for the past two years against Stewartville — score a touchdown. Despite the touchdown, Stewartville prevailed 12-7 for their 14th consecutive victory.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Drivers of wagons and horse-drawn vehicles may soon be forced to use lights on the road at night. Several serious accidents and one tragedy have occurred because of an automobile colliding with a horse-drawn vehicle traveling country roads without light of any kind.
  • Rochester police are looking for the former head of Fairmont Business College, who departed from the school, leaving a considerable financial shortage.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Poll shows Nixon in a strong position for re-election
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Rochester football fans will be served free hot chocolate
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Fall Fling Dancing.JPG
Community
Photos: Fall Fling at the Waters on Mayowood on Oct. 20, 2022
Residents at the senior living community celebrated fall with music, bonfires and tasty treats on Oct. 20, 2022, in Rochester.
October 20, 2022 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Dr. Charles W. Mayo returns from Europe
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 20, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else