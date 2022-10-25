1972: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency opens in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Hundreds of thousands of Black women from across the nation marched in the Million Woman March in Philadelphia. The march provided a forum for many issues, including human rights abuses against Black people.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester regional office of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is now open for business. It will manage problems of pollution for a 15-county area in Southeast Minnesota.
- The bid for the last significant items of the campground at Oxbow County Park has been approved, and the campground should be in operation by 1973.
- Planned Parenthood’s clinical operations were given a clean bill of health after an inspection by the Olmsted County public health officer. The inspection was ordered because of public concerns.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Dr. Allison Davis, one of the first tenured Black professors from the University of Chicago, told a group of teachers from the Southeastern Minnesota Education Association in Rochester that teachers need to help children from lower classes. Dr. Davis asked, “Does the curriculum recognize each pupil and provide for their individual needs.”
- Eleanor Roosevelt stated before the United Nations Assembly that peace is menaced when governments persistently slander other governments and poison the wells of international friendship – without the possibility of an effective reply.
- The Grand Meadow high school football has done what no other team has done for the past two years against Stewartville — score a touchdown. Despite the touchdown, Stewartville prevailed 12-7 for their 14th consecutive victory.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Drivers of wagons and horse-drawn vehicles may soon be forced to use lights on the road at night. Several serious accidents and one tragedy have occurred because of an automobile colliding with a horse-drawn vehicle traveling country roads without light of any kind.
- Rochester police are looking for the former head of Fairmont Business College, who departed from the school, leaving a considerable financial shortage.
