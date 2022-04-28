1972: More soldiers coming home from Vietnam
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Todd Klees of Rochester won the first Modified feature race of the season at the Winona County Speedway in St. Charles.
- A seven-truck caravan stuffed with donations for Red River flood victims pulled out of Rochester and headed for Fargo. Paul Logan, Kfsi station manager, reported that the radio station netted 25,000 lbs. of supplies and a few thousand dollars in cash.
1972 — 50 years ago
- President Nixon gave a televised speech to the nation and said he would pull another 20,000 GIs out of Vietnam by July 1. He also stated America would keep bombing North Vietnam until Hanoi halts its massive invasion of the south.
- At the Rochester State Junior College, a large crowd was on hand to hear Melvin Munn, a conservative radio commentator. Munn stated, “Debate must go on in a free society,” and he believes the government should serve as a protector, not a provider.
1947 — 75 years ago
- A Kenosha, Wis., businessman wired $300 for assistance to a mother and her child, who traveled to the Mayo Clinic for an emergency brain operation. The family from Kansas City had to sell their furniture to finance the trip to Rochester. The good Samaritan offered additional assistance if needed.
- P.G. Wodehouse, the British writer, arrived in the United States aboard the liner “America.” Mr. Wodehouse said he would remain in the country for a time. (Wodehouse, the author of 90 books, would spend the rest of his time in America, becoming a citizen in 1955. He was knighted by the Queen of England in 1975).
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Rochester sight-seeing buses have again started for the season. The average trip is around 15 miles, including short excursions into the country and beautiful homes in the city, and a visit to Mayo Park.
- The fair and progressive sex of the city are donning their new outfits for riding and hiking. The knickerbocker craze is at its highest. E. A. Knowlton Company is sold out of two-piece tweed suits, riding suits, and golfing bloomers.
- American Legion posts throughout the state are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ulysses Grant. General Grant stands on the page of history as one of the greatest heroes of the human race.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
My sweet husband is kind of a pyro. When we were first married, there came a quick realization that this was just a part of his being. Some folks like to shop in their free time. Others like to go for drives, while some enjoy golf. Pat enjoys burning.
And the more I think about it, my father is exactly the person I want to turn into.