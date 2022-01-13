1972: More troops coming home from Vietnam
1997 — 25 years ago
- A 1993 Rochester Lourdes graduate, Missy Decker, made a free throw with no time left on the clock to lift Kansas State to a 68-67 victory over Texas in women’s college basketball.
- American Airlines has ordered enough portable heart defibrillators to place one on each of its international flights by the summer of 1997. The airline says it will have defibrillators in all planes by the end of 1998.
1972 — 50 years ago
- President Nixon announced the withdrawal of an additional 70,000 American forces from South Vietnam. The soldiers will be returning home between Feb. 1 and May 1.
- About 275 people attended the 11th annual Plainview Community Awards banquet. The honored local citizens included Dr. Joseph Cavanaugh, LaVern Boyd, Duane Seming and Mrs. Dorothy Steffen.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Commerce Department volunteered this advice to anyone considering operating a “country” newspaper: There is no pot of gold in the weekly newspaper business. The business requires extensive general knowledge and qualifications of a sociologist, psychologist and economist.
- The bus containing the Hastings hockey team was involved in an accident on its way to Winona. The Winona hockey coach was notified via a telegram that the Hasting team would not make the scheduled game.
1922 — 100 years ago
- District Judge Callahan was the guest of honor at the weekly luncheon of the Kiwanis Club. The judge stated, “There are almost as many varieties of justice as there are pickles. Justice is a little elusive at times.”
- It appears $500,000 will be spent by the Chicago and Northwestern Road on repairs and additions to the Winona car and locomotive shop.
- Wesley Stanger, manager of the Royal Typewriter Company, lectured local high school students on skills needed in salesmanship.
