Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1972: Native American leader to speak at Historical Society

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
May 17, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Mayo Clinic and Albert Lea Medical Center officials broke ground for a $23.7 million construction project at Naeve Hospital. The project will include a chemical dependency treatment center.
  • Rochester JM senior right-hander Christie Bronte pitched a strong game leading the Rockets to a 2-1 victor over Faribault. Bronte’s record is now 12-4.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • A Wisconsin Native American leader will be the speaker at a special meeting of the Olmsted County Historical Society archaeology and Indian artifacts club. Roger Tallmadge, also known as Chief Little Eagle, will talk about Native American culture. (Tallmadge traveled the country lecturing on ecology and Native American rights. He was a U.S. Marine veteran and the first Native American to graduate from Carroll College. He died on Nov. 22, 1979).

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The battleship USS Oklahoma, the once-mighty survivor of a sinking in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, plunged to the bottom of the ocean 540 miles out of Honolulu. The ship was under tow to California for scrap. There were no crew members aboard.
  • A new propane standby gas plant will be built in Rochester. The new plant will have a 3,000,000 cubic feet capacity per day.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Dr. A. F. Kilbourne, superintendent of the Rochester State hospital, will be the keynote speaker at the White Temple this week.
  • Five boys, members of the Heffron high school basketball team, will be formally presented with their letter sweaters at the junior-senior banquet in the St. John’s school.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
