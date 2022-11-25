1972: New AMC Levi Gremlin selling for $2,156
1997 – 25 years ago
- Byron’s Jimmy Kouba won the track championship at Cedar Lake Speedway in the WISSOTA Sprint Car division this year.
- Rochester Public Schools won a Community Access Award from the Minnesota State Council on Disability for its design of Century High School. The design of the school buildings incorporates full accessibility to all programs.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The new 1973 AMC Levi’s Gremlin sells for $2,156 and comes with a 12-month/12,000-mile Buyer Protection Plan.
- Northwest Airline mechanics have ratified a 20-month contract calling for a pay boost of 5.5 percent.
- The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team beat the Wisconsin Badgers 14-6 in Madison. A crowd of 60,746 witnessed the game in rain and snow.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Harry Blackstone, the famed magician, known as The Great Blackstone, has been admitted to Colonial Hospital for asthmatic and sinus conditions. He has canceled his magic shows until next September.
- Four rear cars of the Chicago & North Western 400-passenger train derailed three miles west of Claremont, Wisc., while on its way to Mankato. There were no injuries.
- By direction of Governor Luther Youngdahl, the state of Minnesota will honor the war dead of World War II with ceremonies at the state capitol on December 7.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Fire severely damaged The French Shop, located at 221 First Ave. S.W. The blaze was caused by an electric heater that was left on. The Rochester Fire Department had to break through a plate glass door to gain access.
- The Legion Aces will open the local basketball season at the armory by playing the Osage team. The Aces have booked some of the strongest teams in the area to play this season.
- Billy Eckholdt and “Fig” Newton, members of the high school football team, went to watch the Minnesota-Michigan game today. (Michigan would win the Little Brown Jug 16-7.)
