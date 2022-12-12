1972: New family-style steak house under construction
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Former Olympian Gary Sampson will take over as the coach for the Rochester Mustangs of the United States Hockey League. Rochester native Kirk Gill has been named as an assistant.
- The abandoned Dakota, Minnesota, and Eastern railroad line from Plainview to Olmsted County Road 9 will eventually become the Great River Ridge Recreation Trail.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Five inches of wet snow covered the region, with four more on the way. The City of Rochester declared the season’s first snow emergency.
- Bonanza Sirloin Pit, a new family-style steak house, is currently under construction at the rear of Donaldson’s in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Attention raccoon hunters – Beckman Hide & Fur House in Winona is giving top prices for raccoon skins. Horse and deer hides, along with calf skins, are also needed.
- A University of Minnesota farm economist urges egg producers to properly pack eggs to prevent breakage and loss in quality. Packing eggs in cartons makes handling convenient and ensures proper positioning of the yolk. More than 50 farmers are taking on-the-farm training at the St Charles High School.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester high school will send a debating team to Stewartville for the first debate contest of the season. The Rochester team consists of Milton Scholer, Casper Kalb, Madaline Dee, and alternate Ruby Dale.
- The men’s club of the Bethel Lutheran Church will hold a big lutefisk feed. Tickets are being sold for the affair, and proceeds are to be used to pay the mortgage.
- Nearly 100 people gathered at the Knowlton store for the store’s annual Christmas party. The affair featured a motion picture, dramatics, comedy, and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.
