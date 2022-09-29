We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
1972: New Hormel plant to be built

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 29, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The U.S. Postal Service is issuing five new 32-cent stamps with faces designed to scare you. The stamps include a series of five movie monsters. They are Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Phantom of the Opera, the Wolf Man, and Dracula.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Forty-five percent of voting-age Minnesotans have a favorable impression of Gov. Wendell Anderson, and 32 percent have an unfavorable impression.
  • The ground has been broken for a new Geo. A. Hormel & Co. multi-million-dollar plant near Beloit, Wisc. The 250-000-square-foot plant will be constructed on 34 acres of land.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The World Series will be on the radio station KWNO at 12:15 p.m. tomorrow. Calling the games will be Mel Allen and Red Barber. The series will open at Yankee Stadium before moving to Ebbets Field.
  • A fine of $5 was given to a Plainview driver after he was charged with operating a motor vehicle with four persons in the front seat.
  • Three Minnesota youths arrested in Waterloo, Iowa, have admitted to the armed robbery of a filling station in Owatonna.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • A flying circus, which includes an airplane race, auto polo, stunt flying, motorcycle races, aerial acrobatics, and other games, will be held at the Olmsted Fairgrounds.
  • Clifford Brown was elected president of the Rochester High School senior class, and William Craddock was elected vice president.
  • The waters at Lake Shady have risen to normal levels. Repairs to the dam are completed and grinding at the mill will resume shortly.
