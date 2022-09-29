1972: New Hormel plant to be built
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The U.S. Postal Service is issuing five new 32-cent stamps with faces designed to scare you. The stamps include a series of five movie monsters. They are Frankenstein, the Mummy, the Phantom of the Opera, the Wolf Man, and Dracula.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Forty-five percent of voting-age Minnesotans have a favorable impression of Gov. Wendell Anderson, and 32 percent have an unfavorable impression.
- The ground has been broken for a new Geo. A. Hormel & Co. multi-million-dollar plant near Beloit, Wisc. The 250-000-square-foot plant will be constructed on 34 acres of land.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The World Series will be on the radio station KWNO at 12:15 p.m. tomorrow. Calling the games will be Mel Allen and Red Barber. The series will open at Yankee Stadium before moving to Ebbets Field.
- A fine of $5 was given to a Plainview driver after he was charged with operating a motor vehicle with four persons in the front seat.
- Three Minnesota youths arrested in Waterloo, Iowa, have admitted to the armed robbery of a filling station in Owatonna.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A flying circus, which includes an airplane race, auto polo, stunt flying, motorcycle races, aerial acrobatics, and other games, will be held at the Olmsted Fairgrounds.
- Clifford Brown was elected president of the Rochester High School senior class, and William Craddock was elected vice president.
- The waters at Lake Shady have risen to normal levels. Repairs to the dam are completed and grinding at the mill will resume shortly.
