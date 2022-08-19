1972: North Star Bar opens with win in state tournament
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A new Mail Processing and Distribution facility will open to help postal workers keep up with the increase in mail handled here over the past five years. About 120 postal employees will move into the new building at 3939 Valleyhigh Road.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1972 – 50 years ago
- North Star Bar of Rochester won its first game in the 48th annual Minnesota State Fast Pitch Tournament being played in Rochester. Charlie Sinnwell pitched a five-hitter in the 8-1 victory over Robbinsdale. The tournament has attracted 79 teams.
- Mayo Foundation School of Physical Therapy will award certificates to 40 graduates during ceremonies at St. Marys Hospital Auditorium.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The building of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lanesboro 75 years ago was celebrated Sunday. All the stone in the church was quarried from the surrounding bluffs.
- The first towboat above St. Louis to have radar is the Huck Finn. The vessel passed Winona this week.
- 130 Hampshire Red chickens were stolen from the farm of Roland Gernes of Utica sometime during the last two weeks.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The champion horseshoe pitcher of Olmsted County will be proclaimed tomorrow when a tournament will be held at Mayo Park at 9:30 a.m.
- Dr. and Mrs. Charles H. Mayo and Louise Mayo entertained a company of about fifty young people at Mayowood, the main divertissement being dancing.
Aug. 13 is my favorite holiday. It’s true, there isn’t much hoopla. In fact, each year I eagerly open my mailbox prepared for the cascade of cards celebrating International Left Handers Day. The next day I peek again, then sigh at the emptiness. The day after that I don’t even exert energy to lift myself from the couch.
Columnist Loren Else says Don Gaede is still going strong at 92 years of age; the frostbite not withstanding.