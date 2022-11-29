SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
1972: Pitcher Bert Blyleven to speak in Winona

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
November 29, 2022
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Eddie Robinson, head football coach at Gambling University for 57 years, will retire at the end of the season. Coach Robinson was the first to reach 400 victories and had a record of 408-165-15. Robinson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Preston topped Rushford 67-59 in overtime in high school basketball. Kiel Anderson of Preston scored 25 points.
  • Bert Blyleven, a 21-year-old Minnesota Twins pitcher, will be the guest speaker at the Winona State College Cagers Club luncheon.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Boys aged 11 to 14 will describe their experiences with intolerance and prejudice on a radio show over KWNO. The youngsters represent Native American, Italian, Black, Puerto Rican, Spanish, and Irish ancestry groups.
  • Football bowl games on January 1, 1948, include the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Southern California, Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Texas, and the Cotton Bowl between Southern Methodist and Penn State.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Yearly subscription rates for the Rochester Daily Post and Record are $6.00, paid in advance, and delivered by a carrier. The newspaper via U.S. mail is $4.00, paid in advance.
  • A defective chimney caused a fire that caused damage to the extent of $1,500 to the Rochester First Presbyterian Church. The blaze got into the walls and floor making it a difficult fire to extinguish.
