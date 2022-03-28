1972: Police dispatched to North Star Bar for near riot
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Pemstar, Inc. of Rochester has cleared another hurdle in its quest to build a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in the city. The company, which manufactures electronic and electromechanical parts for other companies, will add about 600 jobs in the near future.
1972 – 50 years ago
- This week’s top Fiction books are “The Winds of War” by Herman Wouk, “The Day of the Jackal” by Frederick Forsyth, “Wheels” by Arthur Hailey, and “The Assassins” by Elia Kazan.
- A score of police were dispatched to the North Star Bar just before 1:00 a.m. for a “near riot.” When police arrived, they found numerous spectators watching several groups of men fighting.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Governors Luther Youngdahl of Minnesota and Oscar Rennebohm of Wisconsin have been invited to attend the upcoming Wabasha civic celebration commemorating the lifting of toll charges from the Mississippi River bridge.
- Final decorating work is being finalized to compete the new Terrace night club in Lake City. The new club will hold a grand opening on April 18.
1922 – 100 years ago
- New York City police commissioner has stated that the recent ordinance issued by his office was a mistake. The police will not enforce the order issued by the police commissioner. Women may smoke if they so choose.
- The two-room schoolhouse at Salem Corners, District No. 53, will be formally dedicated on March 31. The smart-looking building is 40 feet wide and 48 feet in length and was built at the cost of $12,000.
Rochester Local 6 Plumbers and Pipefitters union and Three Rivers Community Action teamed up for the 26th edition of Water's Off.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.