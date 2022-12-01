1972: Police to be stationed at all airline gates
1997 – 25 years ago
- The top three selling business books are “Don’t Worry, Make Money” by Richard Carlson, “Millionaire Next Door,” by Cotter Smith and Thomas Stanley, Ph.D., and “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” by Stephen Covey.
- Dale Bower, a former New York college administrator, is the first provost at the University Center Rochester.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Nixon administration plans to increase security at airports and station police at all airline gates at least half an hour before domestic and international flights.
- The “father of vocational education” in Rochester, Dr. Emil Heintz, will retire next summer as director of Rochester Area Vocational Institute. (The Heintz Center on the University Center Rochester is named in his honor.)
- The Minnesota overnight camping fees will be raised from $2 to $3, and the annual state park sticker will increase from $3 to $5.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Police are warning motorists to ensure windshields and windows are completely defrosted before driving. In Mankato, 19 drivers were given tickets for obstructed vision caused by frosted windshields and windows.
- Several building projects are underway in St. Charles. New construction costs are estimated at $250,000.
- The city building inspector in Rochester has issued permits to build 196 new homes.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A hungry thief snuck into Ralph Baihly’s barn and stole seven of Ralph’s big geese.
- 66 arrests were made by Rochester police in November. The arrests were made for intoxication, traffic law violations, petty larceny, and assault.
- The Salem Corners school has earned the honor of being the first school in Olmsted County to start corresponding with people of a foreign land. The school is currently in touch with the Paia school in Hawaii.
