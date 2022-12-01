SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1972: Police to be stationed at all airline gates

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
December 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • The top three selling business books are “Don’t Worry, Make Money” by Richard Carlson, “Millionaire Next Door,” by Cotter Smith and Thomas Stanley, Ph.D., and “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” by Stephen Covey.
  • Dale Bower, a former New York college administrator, is the first provost at the University Center Rochester.
Also Read
120821-CHRISTMAS-ANONYMOUS-4426.jpg
Community
Rochester toy drive volunteers needed
Christmas Anonymous is hosting a Store Day for families in need to shop for toys and gifts on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
November 30, 2022 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
121420.N.RPB.MENORAH.007.jpg
Community
Rochester events celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 20 and 21
The Chabad of Southern Minnesota is hosting a public Chanukah menorah lighting and wood menorah workshop.
November 30, 2022 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Harriet Bishop teacher Paula Boldt named Teacher of the Month
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 30, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Nixon administration plans to increase security at airports and station police at all airline gates at least half an hour before domestic and international flights.
  • The “father of vocational education” in Rochester, Dr. Emil Heintz, will retire next summer as director of Rochester Area Vocational Institute. (The Heintz Center on the University Center Rochester is named in his honor.)
  • The Minnesota overnight camping fees will be raised from $2 to $3, and the annual state park sticker will increase from $3 to $5.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Police are warning motorists to ensure windshields and windows are completely defrosted before driving. In Mankato, 19 drivers were given tickets for obstructed vision caused by frosted windshields and windows.
  • Several building projects are underway in St. Charles. New construction costs are estimated at $250,000.
  • The city building inspector in Rochester has issued permits to build 196 new homes.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • A hungry thief snuck into Ralph Baihly’s barn and stole seven of Ralph’s big geese.
  • 66 arrests were made by Rochester police in November. The arrests were made for intoxication, traffic law violations, petty larceny, and assault.
  • The Salem Corners school has earned the honor of being the first school in Olmsted County to start corresponding with people of a foreign land. The school is currently in touch with the Paia school in Hawaii.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
0-3 (6).jpg
Community
An early Rochester education powerhouse
Rochester Seminary and Normal School was the vision of transplanted New Yorker Eugene W. Young.
November 29, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
crown 1.jpg
Community
A rare treasure from South America
Rochester residents were treated to the site of the Crown of the Andes in 1955.
November 29, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Using technology is not practically perfect in every way
I'm trying to keep up, but I predict rough seas ahead as boomers age. We are witnessing the struggle of technology by those of the Silent Generation and the last group of the proud Greatest Generation.
November 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Pitcher Bert Blyleven to speak in Winona
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 29, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else