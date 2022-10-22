1972: Poll shows Nixon in a strong position for re-election
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo High school in Class AA and Rochester Lourdes in Class A will represent the area in the girls state tennis tournament.
- The price of a gallon of unleaded gas has dropped to $1.12 a gallon.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Twice as many Minnesotans have a favorable impression of President Nixon as having a favorable impression of George McGovern, according to a Minneapolis Tribune poll.
- A 9-1/2 hour rock festival and dance in the North Hall of Mayo Civic Auditorium was held to benefit the McGovern-Shriver campaign and raised $450. Over 300 persons, primarily teenagers, attended the event.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The Fergus Falls airport will be officially known as Einar Mickelson field. Mickelson was one of the first flyers from the community to volunteer for wartime duties. He was a member of the famed “Flying Tigers.”
- A major motion picture is being planned about Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to play in the major leagues. (The movie The Jackie Robinson Story came out in 1950 and starred Jackie Robinson as himself).
- Dr. Henry Helmholz of the Mayo Clinic has been granted a year’s leave to serve as the chief medical consultant for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester public schools will close this Thursday and Friday to permit the teachers to attend the annual convention of the Minneapolis Education association.
- The Rochester High School red and black football machine won its third successive victory by beating Austin 32-0. Over two thousand fans showed up at Mayo Field to watch the local boys in action.
