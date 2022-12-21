1972: Popular “Lunch With Casey” television show to be canceled
1997 – 25 years ago
- This week, the St. Olaf College choir from Northfield will sing on 276 Public Broadcasting System stations nationwide.
- Gasoline prices are falling, and the overall average price nationwide is $1.21 per gallon. Refiners are producing more than current needs, keeping the price down.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Casey Jones (Roger Awsumb), who has eaten peanut butter sandwiches with youngsters for 19 years on” Lunch With Casey” on WTCN-TV, will go off the air at the end of the month due to falling ratings.
- About four miles of snowmobile trails will be given a two-year trial run at Oxbow County Park.
- Austin State Junior College is the latest institution of higher education in Minnesota to announce staff cuts because of declining enrollment. The faculty at Austin will be cut by 13 positions.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Queen Mother Nazli of Egypt has left Rochester after four months of treatment at the Mayo Clinic for a kidney ailment. A royal spokesperson said the queen considered the Rochester medical system “something magnificent.”
- Pope Pius XII called for prayers for world order. He assailed agitators who sir man against man in “seditions and tumults.”
- Babe Didrikson Zaharias, the first American to win the Women’s British Open, said, “I just loosen my girdle and let the ball have it.”
1922 – 100 years ago
- 100 medical men were present at the meeting of the Olmsted County Medical Society in the lobby of the Mayo Clinic. Dr. W. J. Mayo addressed the group and gave reminiscences about the Olmsted County Medical Society, and discussed some of the difficulties of the pioneers.
- A 15’ high Christmas tree, adorned with decorations, electric lights, and golden streamers, has been placed in front of the Rochester fire station.
- A fire gutted the interior of the Gem Laundry at 904 Ninth Avenue SE shortly after midnight. The proprietor stated he had no insurance and now has no plans to rebuild or continue the business.
