1972: Post-Bulletin newspaper carriers will deliver 1973 calendars
1997 – 25 years ago
- Drunk motorboat, snowmobile, and all-terrain vehicle operators will be treated the same as drunk drivers under new stiffer laws that have been passed. The laws were passed following a rash of alcohol-related deaths involving recreational vehicles in 1996.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Post-Bulletin’s 278 newspaper carriers – 148 in the city and 130 in area communities, will distribute about 23,000 1972 calendars to subscribers on New Year’s Day.
- This past year, a Lake City explosion and fire that claimed six lives was a top area news story. Other significant stories were the collapse of the White Bridge in Olmsted County and the debate about building a new high school in Wabasha.
- Scott Stohr scored 36 points to lead Le Roy to an upset 77-67 victory over previously unbeaten Adams in the Le Roy Invitational basketball tournament championship game.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Three miles south of Lake City, the Chicago-bound Pioneer Limited jumped the tracks with 13 sleeping cars derailing at 1:45 a.m. There were no reported injuries. A broken rail was the cause.
- Authorities throughout Southeast Minnesota are pleading for sober driving on New Year’s Eve. The advice is if you drink, don’t drive.
- Sports fans will be watching bowl games on New Year’s Day. Games include Michigan playing USC in the Rose Bowl, Texas taking on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, and Maryland battling Georgia in the Gator Bowl.
1922 – 100 years ago
- As we face 1923, let us have the courage to solve the great problems of our country day by day. Let us appreciate the joys of life and the many hours of sunshine. May you each have a little laughter in your heart, a song upon your lips, and strength sufficient for life’s tests. The Rochester Daily Post and Record newspaper staff wish you each a healthful, happy, and prosperous new year.
