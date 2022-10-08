We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1972: President Nixon endorsed for re-election by 548 daily newspapers

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Former Zumbrota-Mazeppa standout and starting linebacker for the Minnesota Gophers, Parc Williams, has been named the recipient of the inaugural Bernie Bierman Endowed Scholarship.
  • Kathleen Blatz has been named the first female Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Moonshine and jazz dancing contributing to youth downfall
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Red Cross Minnesota Hurricane Ian.jpg
Community
Grand Meadow community steps up as part of region's Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Several options available from goods and cash to blood donations in Grand Meadow and Rochester. Local chapters of organizations such as the Salvation Army and Red Cross are already on the scene.
October 06, 2022 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

1972 – 50 years ago

  • President Nixon has been endorsed for re-election by 548 daily newspapers, while 38 have endorsed Sen. George McGovern.
  • A low-cost computer in the new IBM line – the System 370, Model 125 – was announced. The purchase price of the 125 will range from $377,815 to $602,621.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The city of Rochester was presented with a $150,000 check to aid in the construction and to equip a public health center.
  • A private plane flew a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Rapid City, S.D., to Rochester for admission to a Rochester hospital in hopes that the Mayo Clinic can perform an emergency operation on one of her lungs.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • About 30 persons in and around Plainview have fallen victim to a typhoid fever epidemic. Health officials are trying to track down the cause.
  • National Guard troops, assigned to northern Minnesota to help with the fires, will head home as most of the blazes are finally under control.
  • Edith Hanson was the winner of a Studebaker Sedan in The Rochester Daily Post and Record Salesmanship Club campaign.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
IMG_0436.jpeg
Community
Rochester siblings place in Mankato-based writing competition
In addition to his recent recognition, Apollo Homb received an honorable mention in the Minnesota League of Cities 2019 “Mayor for a Day” essay competition.
October 06, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Harmony Kids Learning Center
Community
Child care shortage in and around Rochester has cities searching for solutions
Southeastern Minnesota communities are working to add 4,400 child care slots. The region's economic success may hang on the outcome.
October 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Lyle village marshal shot and killed
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Girls playing football at Central School
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else