1972: President Nixon endorsed for re-election by 548 daily newspapers
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Former Zumbrota-Mazeppa standout and starting linebacker for the Minnesota Gophers, Parc Williams, has been named the recipient of the inaugural Bernie Bierman Endowed Scholarship.
- Kathleen Blatz has been named the first female Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Several options available from goods and cash to blood donations in Grand Meadow and Rochester. Local chapters of organizations such as the Salvation Army and Red Cross are already on the scene.
1972 – 50 years ago
- President Nixon has been endorsed for re-election by 548 daily newspapers, while 38 have endorsed Sen. George McGovern.
- A low-cost computer in the new IBM line – the System 370, Model 125 – was announced. The purchase price of the 125 will range from $377,815 to $602,621.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The city of Rochester was presented with a $150,000 check to aid in the construction and to equip a public health center.
- A private plane flew a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Rapid City, S.D., to Rochester for admission to a Rochester hospital in hopes that the Mayo Clinic can perform an emergency operation on one of her lungs.
1922 – 100 years ago
- About 30 persons in and around Plainview have fallen victim to a typhoid fever epidemic. Health officials are trying to track down the cause.
- National Guard troops, assigned to northern Minnesota to help with the fires, will head home as most of the blazes are finally under control.
- Edith Hanson was the winner of a Studebaker Sedan in The Rochester Daily Post and Record Salesmanship Club campaign.
