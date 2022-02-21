1972: Ricky Clark is the first Dover-Eyota wrestler to compete at state
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Mayo senior Matt Leimbek was named one of the five finalists for Minnesota’s 1997 Mr. Hockey Award. (Aaron Miskovich of Grand Rapids was the winner).
- St. Mary’s University of Winona will celebrate its 84th anniversary with the annual Founder’s Day filled with various activities and awards.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Lauri Robitschek won the City of Rochester spelling contest with a perfect score. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L. H. Robitschek of Rochester.
- Ricky Clark, a 119 pounder from Dover-Eyota, won the Region One championship and became the first grappler from his school to ever earn a berth in the Minnesota State High School League wrestling tournament.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A minimum of $2,400 per year for all full-time public-school teachers would be established under a bill introduced in St. Paul.
- This year, the widening and grading of 7.7 miles of Minnesota Highway 42 from the junction with U.S. Highway 14 south of Elgin is planned.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A diary kept by George Washington during the last year of his life was discovered by Mr. G. R. Prowell, curator and librarian of the Historical Society of York County.
- New styles are being shown in the Knowlton’s display window, even before some of the New York shops.
- Faribault’s annual auto show opens this week. Boy Scouts have canvassed Rochester with auto show tickets, and a record crowd is predicted.
Columnist Dan Conradt says it's a booming day when your joke gets the best of the jokester.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.