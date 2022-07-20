SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
1972: Rochester Festival of Geese

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
July 20, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Prepaid cards are coming soon to a movie theater near you as well as to gas stations and fast-food joints. The credit-card-like piece of plastic has grown into a billion-dollar business.
  • At least a dozen tornados skipped across the region. A few streams swelled out of their banks during a tumultuous weather weekend in Southeastern Minnesota.
1972 — 50 years ago

  • The Rochester Jaycees will be offering more than $900 in prizes this year at the new Miss Rochester Scholarship Pageant. The pageant will climax the festivities surrounding the first “Rochester Festival of Geese.”
  • The smallest draft call-up since April, 4,800 men, has been announced by the Selective Service. The draft numbers 75 and below will provide adequate numbers.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Minnesota’s several hundred thousand strong anglers are demanding that the conservation department take immediate steps to save walleye fishing, which is rapidly disappearing from a substantial portion of Minnesota lakes.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • “Penman Jim,” who annually visits Rochester, will take up his usual stand on the corner of the Hargesheimer Drug Store. Jim will pen your name on a card with a flourish that took years to perfect.
  • Fifty candidates will graduate from Winona Teacher’s College this Friday. The keynote speaker for the ceremony will be Professor LeRoy Arnold of Hamline University.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
