1972: Rochester Festival of Geese
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Prepaid cards are coming soon to a movie theater near you as well as to gas stations and fast-food joints. The credit-card-like piece of plastic has grown into a billion-dollar business.
- At least a dozen tornados skipped across the region. A few streams swelled out of their banks during a tumultuous weather weekend in Southeastern Minnesota.
In spite of anecdotal reports, the number of district-wide infractions was not higher than previous years.
Anders Larson led Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to its first-ever high school golf state championship last month. Now the Division I-bound golfer is on the move at the state's most prestigious amateur event. He's in eighth place entering Wednesday's third and final round at Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Rochester Jaycees will be offering more than $900 in prizes this year at the new Miss Rochester Scholarship Pageant. The pageant will climax the festivities surrounding the first “Rochester Festival of Geese.”
- The smallest draft call-up since April, 4,800 men, has been announced by the Selective Service. The draft numbers 75 and below will provide adequate numbers.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Minnesota’s several hundred thousand strong anglers are demanding that the conservation department take immediate steps to save walleye fishing, which is rapidly disappearing from a substantial portion of Minnesota lakes.
1922 — 100 years ago
- “Penman Jim,” who annually visits Rochester, will take up his usual stand on the corner of the Hargesheimer Drug Store. Jim will pen your name on a card with a flourish that took years to perfect.
- Fifty candidates will graduate from Winona Teacher’s College this Friday. The keynote speaker for the ceremony will be Professor LeRoy Arnold of Hamline University.
