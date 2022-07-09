1972: Rochester flood control project approved
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Banners honoring professional hockey players Doug Zmolek and Shjon Podein will be hung at the Rochester-Olmsted Recreation Center after the two are honored as part of a booster club fundraising event.
- A record home crowd of 3,019 saw the Waterloo Bucks defeat the Rochester Honkers 11-7 in a Northwoods League baseball game.
The Honkers are now 2-1 in the second half and 17-20 overall.
The 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Whispering Hills, a 774-acre site south of Rushford in the lush Minnesota Memorial Hardwood Forest, was dedicated and will serve as a girl scout camp.
- Herb Howe, a Mayo Clinic employee, shot a 27-hole total of one-under-par 35-36-34-105 to win the 16th annual Soldiers Field golf tournament.
- A $33,890,000 flood control project for Rochester has been approved by the Board of Engineers for Rivers and Harbors. The project includes 10 miles of channel improvement, floodwalls, and levees for the Zumbro River, Bear, and Cascade creeks.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The J. R. Watkins Company was listed among the “best-managed businesses” in America by the trade journal American Business.” Watkins has an office in Winona. Other Minnesota firms listed include General Mills, George A. Hormel & Company, and Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company.
- Acting Mayor Norman Berg was elected mayor of Rushford, defeating Gust Moe, 253 to 216.
- Sixty-six paddlers started their way 450 miles down the Mississippi River from Bemidji to Minneapolis in quest of the $2,000 in cash prizes in the annual Paul Bunyan canoe derby.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Simpson cheese factory was destroyed by fire. $300 worth of cheese also went up in smoke. The blaze caused a sensation in the village as the flames shot high into the sky.
- A severe rain and electrical storm hit the city last night and caused considerable damage. The flagpole on the Rochester Post and Record building was struck by lighting and destroyed. The rain fell in torrents.
