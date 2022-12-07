1972: Rochester is the state’s “Icebox” with 28 below zero
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A prisoner who escaped from a transport van in Owatonna held a couple hostage in their home overnight and kidnapped them in their car before the couple managed to escape when the prisoner stopped at a gas station for cigarettes. (The escapee was captured in Chicago after 36 hours of freedom.)
- A number of survivors of the bombing of Pearl Harbor 56 years ago gathered for remembrance ceremonies.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The crew of Apollo 17 lifted off and streaked toward the moon. The mission crew was Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans, and Harrison Schmitt.
- It was 31 years ago when planes from a Japanese carrier armada crippled the U.S. fleet. The anniversary will be observed quietly at Pearl Harbor with no speeches.
- Rochester was the “Icebox” in Minnesota and the second coldest spot in the nation, with a 28 below zero temperature reading at 12:30 a.m. The previous low for December 7 was 24 below in 1936.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Minnesota bows its head today, the sixth anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. Memorial services will be held throughout the state. The state proclamation sets the day aside as “Gold Star Remembrance Day.”
- Austin beat Minneapolis school, Edison, 48-29 in high school basketball. Dave Weiss led the victors with 20 points.
- Screen rights to the popular radio show “Queen for a Day” have been acquired, and the concept will be made into a Hollywood movie. (“Queen for a Day” was released in 1951.)
1922 – 100 years ago
- The board of county commissioners is looking into purchasing a fire truck to extinguish fires outside the city limits. The Rochester Fire Department has stated it will not continue to respond to fires in the country unless the county supplies the necessary equipment.
- Each Rochester High School football team member was introduced at the Kiwanis club luncheon. The club paid tribute to the team, stating that Rochester was proud of the team and its coach.
On the first anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Rochester finds ways to honor those who serve.
Columnist Loren Else says he can still recall the ancient home — a former stagecoach stop — where his grandparents lived in Kansas.
On Christmas Eve of 1953, a 9-year-old boy fell through the ice at Silver Lake. The rescuers didn't hesitate. Columnist Steve Lange tells the story.