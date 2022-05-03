1972: Rochester Jaycees vote in favor of allowing women members
1997 – 25 years ago
- The 26-person Stewartville Volunteer Fire Department has received the 1997 Community Service Award from the Minnesota State Fire School in St. Paul.
- Three Rochester High students received the $1,000 1997 Rising Star Scholarship. They are Karin Batalden, a John Marshall junior, Thien Luu, a Mayo junior, and Chad Silker, a Lourdes junior.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Rochester Jaycees have voted in favor of women becoming members. Walter Pappas, chapter president, says about two-thirds of the 30 members voted in favor of women becoming regular members.
- J. Edgar Hoover, the dominant force of the FBI and head of the law enforcement agency for 48 years, has died of natural causes in his home in New Jersey.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Four persons were injured when an explosion demolished a three-family veterans housing unit at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Ignition of leaking gas is suspected in the blast.
- At 8:30 p.m., KSTP radio and Prince Albert tobacco will present "Grand Old Opry" featuring Minnie Pearl.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester High School will graduate a class of 74 at upcoming graduation ceremonies in June 1922. The top student was Louise Meyer, with a four-year class average of 91.4.
- The Studebaker Special-Six, five-passenger, 50-horsepower motor vehicle is on sale at Case Auto for $1,475.
- Large crowds attended the annual exhibition of students' work at Central school.
