Community

1972: Rochester Jaycees vote in favor of allowing women members

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
May 03, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The 26-person Stewartville Volunteer Fire Department has received the 1997 Community Service Award from the Minnesota State Fire School in St. Paul.
  • Three Rochester High students received the $1,000 1997 Rising Star Scholarship. They are Karin Batalden, a John Marshall junior, Thien Luu, a Mayo junior, and Chad Silker, a Lourdes junior.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester Jaycees have voted in favor of women becoming members. Walter Pappas, chapter president, says about two-thirds of the 30 members voted in favor of women becoming regular members.
  • J. Edgar Hoover, the dominant force of the FBI and head of the law enforcement agency for 48 years, has died of natural causes in his home in New Jersey.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Four persons were injured when an explosion demolished a three-family veterans housing unit at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Ignition of leaking gas is suspected in the blast.
  • At 8:30 p.m., KSTP radio and Prince Albert tobacco will present "Grand Old Opry" featuring Minnie Pearl.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester High School will graduate a class of 74 at upcoming graduation ceremonies in June 1922. The top student was Louise Meyer, with a four-year class average of 91.4.
  • The Studebaker Special-Six, five-passenger, 50-horsepower motor vehicle is on sale at Case Auto for $1,475.
  • Large crowds attended the annual exhibition of students' work at Central school.
