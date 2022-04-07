1972: Roller derby teams to be in town
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Midwestern Lumberjack Championships will be held for the second time in connection with Rochesterfest. Over 35 competitors will take part.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Two professional teams from Roller Derby, which has enjoyed a revival across the country, will compete in the Mayo Civic Auditorium Arena. It is believed to be the first competition of its kind in Rochester. Teams competing will be the Jolters and Eagles.
- The Minnesota Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of two high school girls who want to compete on boys’ athletic teams.
1947 — 75 years ago
- 340,000 phone workers nationwide have gone out on strike. The work stoppage has idled 14,000 workers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The union is demanding a $12 weekly increase in salary.
- Babe Ruth has been appointed as a consultant to the Ford Motor Company in the American Legion Junior baseball program. The former home-run king will serve in an advisory capacity and make appearances on behalf of the Legion program.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The Rochester Philharmonic orchestra, Harold Cooke conductor, presented a beautiful musical program in the Metropolitan Theater to the delegates at the close of the American Congress on Internal Medicine held in Rochester.
- Sixty-three percent of the forest fires in the Superior National Forest region in 1921 were caused by careless individuals. (Smokey Bear would not arrive on the scene until 1944 to promote forest fire prevention).
