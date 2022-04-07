Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1972: Roller derby teams to be in town

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
April 07, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • The Midwestern Lumberjack Championships will be held for the second time in connection with Rochesterfest. Over 35 competitors will take part.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Two professional teams from Roller Derby, which has enjoyed a revival across the country, will compete in the Mayo Civic Auditorium Arena. It is believed to be the first competition of its kind in Rochester. Teams competing will be the Jolters and Eagles.
  • The Minnesota Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of two high school girls who want to compete on boys’ athletic teams.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • 340,000 phone workers nationwide have gone out on strike. The work stoppage has idled 14,000 workers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The union is demanding a $12 weekly increase in salary.
  • Babe Ruth has been appointed as a consultant to the Ford Motor Company in the American Legion Junior baseball program. The former home-run king will serve in an advisory capacity and make appearances on behalf of the Legion program.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • The Rochester Philharmonic orchestra, Harold Cooke conductor, presented a beautiful musical program in the Metropolitan Theater to the delegates at the close of the American Congress on Internal Medicine held in Rochester.
  • Sixty-three percent of the forest fires in the Superior National Forest region in 1921 were caused by careless individuals. (Smokey Bear would not arrive on the scene until 1944 to promote forest fire prevention).
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Twins home opener canceled due to player strike
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Rain in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
April 05, 2022 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07337.jpg
Community
Ava Gustafson: Keep Cancún, I'll spend spring break with grandparents
Spring break is a typical time for people to get away and escape the dreary spring weather (and sometimes the late snowstorms) Minnesota has to offer.
April 05, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Ava Gustafson
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: How Papa’s Freezeria solidified my view on gift-giving
When most people think of elementary school, they are reminded of milk cartons, kickball, variations of pizza served for lunch, and sticky children. Even in movies and TV shows, school-age kids can be seen running outside and participating in traditional “childlike” activities, such as the ones mentioned above.
April 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka