1972: Roller skate center opens
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- A women’s tennis team from the Rochester Athletic Club will play in the U.S.T.A. nationals in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., the site of the U.S. Open. This is the fourth straight year a 2.5-level team from the RAC has advanced to the national tournament.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester Park and Recreation Department have scheduled adult ballroom dancing classes at the Plummer House. Ten 90-minute lessons will be offered for $10.00.
- The Skate Country Rochester Center was opened. The new 16,000-square-foot roller skate center will have a dress and conduct code for those attending. (After the roller rink closed, the building became Circus World Bingo).
1947 – 75 years ago
- A hand-operated siren for summoning aid in the event of a water mishap has been installed on the Lifebuoy box on the shore of Lake Winona.
- 350 St. Olaf college students had to leave their beds shortly before midnight when a fire in a large lumber scrap pile threatened Ytteboe Hall, a new dormitory on campus.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The task of weighing, measuring, and examining the children of the rural schools of Olmsted County is being completed by the Red Cross nurse and a physician from the Mayo Clinic.
- Close to 50 high school girls will be downtown throughout the day, raising funds for athletic activities such as the football and basketball teams.
- A young people’s organization, Young Modernists’ Society, has been formed in connection with the local Universalist church.
