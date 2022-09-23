We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1972: Roller skate center opens

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 23, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • A women’s tennis team from the Rochester Athletic Club will play in the U.S.T.A. nationals in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., the site of the U.S. Open. This is the fourth straight year a 2.5-level team from the RAC has advanced to the national tournament.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Rochester Park and Recreation Department have scheduled adult ballroom dancing classes at the Plummer House. Ten 90-minute lessons will be offered for $10.00.
  • The Skate Country Rochester Center was opened. The new 16,000-square-foot roller skate center will have a dress and conduct code for those attending. (After the roller rink closed, the building became Circus World Bingo).

1947 – 75 years ago

  • A hand-operated siren for summoning aid in the event of a water mishap has been installed on the Lifebuoy box on the shore of Lake Winona.
  • 350 St. Olaf college students had to leave their beds shortly before midnight when a fire in a large lumber scrap pile threatened Ytteboe Hall, a new dormitory on campus.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The task of weighing, measuring, and examining the children of the rural schools of Olmsted County is being completed by the Red Cross nurse and a physician from the Mayo Clinic.
  • Close to 50 high school girls will be downtown throughout the day, raising funds for athletic activities such as the football and basketball teams.
  • A young people’s organization, Young Modernists’ Society, has been formed in connection with the local Universalist church.
