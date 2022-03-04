SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1972: Rosemary Clooney appearance canceled

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 04, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Rochester’s largest choice elementary school program, Washington School, will continue to grow next year with its expansion to sixth grade. The 350-student school in Northwest Rochester already has a waiting list in its first year as a choice school.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The top three country hits are “It’s Four In The Morning” by Faron Young, “Bedtime Story” by Tammy Wynette, and “Take Me” by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
  • Fran Bradley of Oronoco, a member of the Kasson-Mantorville Jaycees, has announced his candidacy for the post of State Jaycee president.
  • The scheduled performance of singer Rosemary Clooney at the Kahler Hotel has been canceled because Clooney has laryngitis.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Robert Currie, a garage operator, was elected as mayor of St. Charles. Currie polled 544 votes to Frank Gerry with 122.
  • The government has announced that the "long" 1040 tax form has been simplified.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Rochester will have a wireless supply store carrying all equipment necessary to install radio receiving stations. The firm will be known as Kos-Ferguson & Company.
  • The junior class play, “And Home Comes Ted,” a comedy-drama in three acts, will be presented on March 10. The play is directed by Miss Middlebrooks.
  • William Maeseth, the Rochester Synod Lutheran church pastor, will conduct Norwegian services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
