1972: Rosemary Clooney appearance canceled
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester’s largest choice elementary school program, Washington School, will continue to grow next year with its expansion to sixth grade. The 350-student school in Northwest Rochester already has a waiting list in its first year as a choice school.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The top three country hits are “It’s Four In The Morning” by Faron Young, “Bedtime Story” by Tammy Wynette, and “Take Me” by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
- Fran Bradley of Oronoco, a member of the Kasson-Mantorville Jaycees, has announced his candidacy for the post of State Jaycee president.
- The scheduled performance of singer Rosemary Clooney at the Kahler Hotel has been canceled because Clooney has laryngitis.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Robert Currie, a garage operator, was elected as mayor of St. Charles. Currie polled 544 votes to Frank Gerry with 122.
- The government has announced that the "long" 1040 tax form has been simplified.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rochester will have a wireless supply store carrying all equipment necessary to install radio receiving stations. The firm will be known as Kos-Ferguson & Company.
- The junior class play, “And Home Comes Ted,” a comedy-drama in three acts, will be presented on March 10. The play is directed by Miss Middlebrooks.
- William Maeseth, the Rochester Synod Lutheran church pastor, will conduct Norwegian services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
