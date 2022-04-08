1972: Sen. Walter Mondale in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Mississippi River has flooded one business and a few homes in Wabasha. It is expected to rise this weekend to cause the second-worst flood in the city’s history. The river is rising more than half a foot a day at Wabasha.
- The Rochester Area Foundation and the Rochester City Council have decided officially to play key roles in restoring Rochester’s housing.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Sen. Walter Mondale will head the list of speakers during the annual Phi Theta Kappa National Convention in the Kahler Center. Between 800 and 1,000 students from all over the country are expected to attend.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Henry Ford, the automobile industry pioneer who developed the horseless carriage into a billion-dollar business, died in his home in Dearborn, Michigan.
- Winona school patrol boys passed out warning cards to 850 persons who violated some rule of walker safety during pedestrians’ safety day.
- Twenty-five hundred persons attended the Labor Savings and Safety Show for Farm and Home in the Rochester Armory.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Hundreds of persons attended the exhibition given by the junior and senior girls at the high school gymnasium under the direction of Catherine Roherty, physical instructor for girls.
- The dedication of the new Holmes school was held before a large crowd. The dedication marks another step in the progress of Rochester’s education system.
- The Chatfield Horseshoe Pitchers’ club held its annual meeting and elected Martin Manahan president.
