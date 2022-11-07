1972: Slight wait time for voters in the Presidential election
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester, Olmsted County, and the Rochester School Board will move ahead with plans to build a pedestrian overpass at Century High School. Construction is expected to begin next spring, with completion scheduled for fall 1998.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Rochester voters waited for 15 minutes to an hour at most polling places to vote in the 1972 Presidential election.
- A man toting a gun and wearing a mask robbed the Holiday Station in St. Charles of $250 in cash.
- The “Bonanza” television series has been canceled after 14 years on the NBC network.
1947 – 75 years ago
- More than 650 parents, leaders, and 4-H members enjoyed the annual 4-H rally held at Lewiston High School.
- Jackie Robinson, who received a $5,000 salary for his first season as a Brooklyn Dodger, says he is looking forward to a raise next season.
- A complete brake re-line for Ford, Chevrolets, or Plymouths is $11.95 at Firestone. A brake adjustment is 79 cents.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The American people go to the polls today to record their opinion of the Republican Harding administration. (The Republican party lost seats in both chambers of Congress but retained their majority – President Harding would die of a heart attack in August of 1923).
- The City Council is now requiring poultry raisers in the city to keep all chickens confined in backyards throughout the year.
- An electric car driven by Mary Knapp collided with an Overland automobile belonging to A. E. Mills, a farmer. No serious damage or injuries occurred.
