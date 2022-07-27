1972: Teachers in Plainview sign a new contract
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The Gamehaven Boy Scout Council will sell 80-acre Camp Kahler after six decades of operation. A new larger camp under development for the past three years will replace it.
- Winners of the River-Friendly Farmers in Olmsted County are Rick Lutzi, Steve Nigon, Marv Polikowsky, and Tom Ryfferoen.
William Eaton went from "hack" to the Yellow Cab Company.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Jody Laursen of Rochester took third place in the junior lady’s freestyle championship in suburban St. Paul. Laursen will soon take her eighth and final Gold Medal test of the U.S. Figure Skating Association.
- Teachers in Plainview have signed a two-year salary contract for 1972 through 1974. The base salary with a B.S. will be $7,300 to a maximum of $11,830 for a teacher with an M.A. degree.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The date has been chosen: Princess Elizabeth and Lt. Philip Mountbatten will be married in Westminster Abby on October 18, 1947.
- D-C Luxury Airplanes fly from Minneapolis to Bemidji or Detroit Lakes for $10 plus tax. A flight to International Falls is $16 plus tax.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The city treasurer’s office was enriched by $20 this morning. Four speeders were brought before the municipal judge and paid fines of $5 to $10.
- The city chimney sweeps have been noticed lately, all wearing a tall red cap.
- Avold Kaplan, captain of the Hamline University football and baseball teams for the coming season, is in Rochester today visiting his sister. Kaplan is from Owatonna.
