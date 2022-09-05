1972: Terrorists take Israeli athletes hostage at Olympic games
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Austin’s public-school teachers have signed a new two-year contract. Teachers get a 3 percent raise this year and a 2.8 percent raise in the 1998-99 school year.
- The Byron Volunteer Fire Department has refurbished its 1936 pumper truck. The truck will make ceremonial appearances.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Olympics were halted as Palestinian terrorists killed two Israeli athletes and took 9 hostages. (In a shootout at the Munich Airport, 5 terrorists, the 9 hostages, and 1 West German police officer was killed). The Olympics would continue after memorial services were held.
- A mini parade featuring clowns, bands, and antique cars will kick off the 1972 United Way of Olmsted County campaign. The goal is $635,000.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The commanding general of the air defense command called for a regular “ready for battle” force of 10,000 modern aircraft and 400,000 trained troops.
- Kellogg’s first Melon Festival, sponsored by the Post 546 at the American Legion, will be held on September 14. Dorothy Stamschror, from Kellogg, will be crowned melon queen.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Vice President Calvin Coolidge and Mrs. Coolidge will visit the Twin Cities and speak at the Minnesota State Fair.
- Approximately 200 automobiles and 1,000 rural mail carriers were in a parade in the city. They held their first annual picnic of the Southeast Minnesota Rural Carriers.
- Approximately 2,000 students were registered today in the various Rochester public schools, including the senior and junior high schools.
I have a gnome problem. You might guess that I have too many of them, or no space for them or even that I’ve grown tired of them. Clearly, all of these ideas are ridiculous. Gnomes are delightful. You can never have too many, lack a place for them or (gasp!) grow weary of them. My problem is more serious. I fear a day in the faraway future when I’ll need to find new homes for my gnomes.
Columnist Dan Conradt says lonely stretches of road are the best place to test someone new to their wheels.
Chana Greene wants the preschool children under her care to “flourish” as they learn about being kind to others, problem solving and other skills to prepare them for school and to be contributing members of society. She opened The Gan in southwest Rochester 2020.