1972: Terrorists take Israeli athletes hostage at Olympic games

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 05, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Austin’s public-school teachers have signed a new two-year contract. Teachers get a 3 percent raise this year and a 2.8 percent raise in the 1998-99 school year.
  • The Byron Volunteer Fire Department has refurbished its 1936 pumper truck. The truck will make ceremonial appearances.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Olympics were halted as Palestinian terrorists killed two Israeli athletes and took 9 hostages. (In a shootout at the Munich Airport, 5 terrorists, the 9 hostages, and 1 West German police officer was killed). The Olympics would continue after memorial services were held.
  • A mini parade featuring clowns, bands, and antique cars will kick off the 1972 United Way of Olmsted County campaign. The goal is $635,000.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The commanding general of the air defense command called for a regular “ready for battle” force of 10,000 modern aircraft and 400,000 trained troops.
  • Kellogg’s first Melon Festival, sponsored by the Post 546 at the American Legion, will be held on September 14. Dorothy Stamschror, from Kellogg, will be crowned melon queen.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Vice President Calvin Coolidge and Mrs. Coolidge will visit the Twin Cities and speak at the Minnesota State Fair.
  • Approximately 200 automobiles and 1,000 rural mail carriers were in a parade in the city. They held their first annual picnic of the Southeast Minnesota Rural Carriers.
  • Approximately 2,000 students were registered today in the various Rochester public schools, including the senior and junior high schools.
