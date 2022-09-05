1972: Terrorists take Israeli athletes hostage at Olympic games

I have a gnome problem. You might guess that I have too many of them, or no space for them or even that I’ve grown tired of them. Clearly, all of these ideas are ridiculous. Gnomes are delightful. You can never have too many, lack a place for them or (gasp!) grow weary of them. My problem is more serious. I fear a day in the faraway future when I’ll need to find new homes for my gnomes.