Community

1972: Twins home opener canceled due to player strike

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
April 06, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Peace talks will be held at the Rochester Methodist Hospital between Jordan’s King Hussein and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Many are hopeful that the meeting will help with the Middle East peace process.
  • An old wooden grain elevator near downtown Winona was destroyed in a spectacular fire. Firefighters from Winona and Goodview were on the scene for several hours.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Twins will not open their season at Metropolitan Stadium tomorrow against the California Angels because of the ongoing major league baseball strike.
  • The Southeast Minnesota Beekeepers Assn. has named Betty Blahnik of Spring Valley the Southeast Minnesota honey queen.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Gov. Luther Youngdahl asked that April 9th be observed as “Bataan Day” in Minnesota. The governor requested that all individuals pause and ponder the battle of Bataan. Among the defenders of Bataan were Company A, 1894th tank corps battalion of Brainerd, Minn. The city of Brainerd plans to build a war memorial honoring the men of Bataan.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • A limousine line between Twin Cities and Rochester will start operation on April 17. The company, DeLuxe Line, is equipped with 22 passenger limousines.
  • The Byron high school boys basketball team closed out a successful season with a 20-10 victory over Elgin. The Byron boys won seven of nine games and did not lose any games on their home floor.
  • The Rochester golf club will hold a meeting for the election of officers and the transaction of other business.
