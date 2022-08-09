1972: Two local youths win state hula-hoop competition
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Olmsted County’s estimated 1,200-person increase in population from 1995 to 1996 is a “healthy” growth rate.
- Unionized workers struck United Parcel Service terminals in Minnesota and elsewhere in the first national strike in the company's 90-year history.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The University of Minnesota football coaching staff, including head coach Cal Stoll, will present a football clinic at Rochester High School Stadium.
- Jim Ebbitt has been named the teaching professional at the Rochester Indoor Tennis Club.
- Keith Sell and Mary Kleiber, two Rochester youngsters, were first-place winners in the state hula-hoop competition.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The annual horse show will be held in Rochester at the Olmsted County fairgrounds. Each show will have nine classes, and $1,000 in prize money will be offered. Profits from the show will aid underprivileged children in Rochester.
- As the first American-born citizen in Okinawa, eight-month-old Robert Fenwick arrived in Lake City with his parents, former Marine James Fenwick, and his wife, Miyoko, a native of Okinawa. (Robert would play baseball for the University of Minnesota and would play professional baseball).
1922 – 100 years ago
- Two hundred banners advertising the Olmsted County fair have been received. They will be tied to the back of automobiles to advertise the fair, held in September.
- Over 400 Kiwanians and their families from Rochester, Winona, and Austin enjoyed the annual picnic at Whitewater State Park in Elba.
- The Olmsted County Rural Letter Carriers Association has been formally formed, and E. J. Elford of Byron was elected president.
