1972: Two Santa’s given the heave-ho-ho
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The stop stick device, developed by a former state trooper, was used to stop four individuals suspected of assault and robbery in downtown Rochester. Stop sticks are now carried in every state patrol car.
- Ross Golla, a mid-fielder from Rochester John Marshall, was named to the 1997 MIAC all-conference men’s team. Golla led the team in scoring with seven goals and 20 points.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A St. Paul department store has fired two men hired to play Santa Claus, who told youngsters asking for toy guns that Santa Claus doesn’t give such toys. Store officials said they violated company policy.
- The first half of December has been the coldest in history. The temperature average is zero.
- Architectural Design Group, Inc. of Rochester was elected to design the $1.5 million community recreation center.
1947 – 75 years ago
- St. Paul Winter Carnival officials announced that 57 communities will send queens to the annual pageant. Southeast Minnesota communities that will be sending an entrant include Chatfield, Lake City, Plainview, Preston, Rushford, St. Charles, and Spring Valley. (The 1947 Queen of the Snows was Helen Duffy, from St. Paul.)
- Dr. Ralph McDonald of the National Education Association commission said the nation will need 500,000 elementary teachers over the next five years.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A fire damaged an addition to the main structure of the Winona Foundry and Machine Company. The fire loss is estimated at several thousand dollars.
- The dentists of Rochester will donate their services to make a complete examination of the teeth of all schoolchildren.
- This Christmas, the Rochester Elks lodge will provide food baskets and clothing to those in need in the community.
