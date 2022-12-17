In January, we will be publishing a special page titled “Reflections” in the Rochester Post Bulletin.

1972: Two Santa’s given the heave-ho-ho Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.