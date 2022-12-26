1972: Vietnam protestors gather in downtown Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Diane Evans, a Northfield woman, took part in a 1,200-mile bicycle journey from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, the former Saigon. Evans, an Army combat nurse, was the primary catalyst in establishing the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington D.C. (The memorial was dedicated on November 11, 1993.) Evans was part of a team that included non-disabled and disabled veterans from both sides of the Vietnam War.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Charles Atlas, the famous muscleman who promised to turn 98-pound weaklings into strong he-men, died at age 80.
- Ens. Dave Stahlhut, a graduate of Rochester John Marshall and a 1971 graduate of the Naval Academy, has been stationed at Chase Field for his first phase of pilot training.
- 140 war protestors gathered around the steps of the old Post Office in downtown Rochester to protest the renewed bombing in North Vietnam and the continuing war in Southeast Asia.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The isolation and growth of a “common cold” germ has been achieved. The development opens the way to the “possibility” of producing a protective vaccine against the germ.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The holiday was celebrated a bit too much by six imbibers, who were arrested for intoxication. The judge informed the six they could pay $10 to the city treasury or take a three-day jail vacation.
- The bureau of internal revenue will mail out Form 1040A for filing income taxes for 1921. The forms must be completed by anyone making more than $5,000.
- The Rochester fire department reported no fire calls on Christmas Day.
