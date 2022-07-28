SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
1972: Virginia Piper kidnapped from her home

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 28, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Johnny's Saloon of Elba won its fourth straight Class A Co-ed slow-pitch softball state title going 4-0 at the 12-team tournament in Moorhead. Johnny's players Tony Krenik and Martha Bzoskie were named tournament MVPs.
  • Two boys at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds found $200 and turned the money over to the police hoping the owner could be found. The two honest boys were 12 and 13 years old.
1972 — 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota State High School League announced that the state prep hockey tournament would be at the Metropolitan Sports Center in 1973.
  • Virginia Piper, the wife of investment banker Harry Piper, was kidnapped from the garden of her Orono home by two men. A $1 million ransom was demanded for her safe return. (The $1 million ransom was delivered, and Piper was found chained to a tree in Jay Cooke State Park near Duluth.)
  • Construction on a new 35-unit motel being built by Blondel's Inc. of Rochester at 1406 2nd St. SW is underway. The cost of the first phrase is $500,000.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Flash floods followed severe storms in the Winona area of Southeastern Minnesota. Damage was extensive in the Stockton village.
  • The James Roosevelts are expecting their third child. Roosevelt, the late president's eldest son, and his wife, the former Romelle Schneider of Rochester, have two sons.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Over 400 dance tickets were sold to benefit the hog houses that are to be built on the St. Charles fairgrounds.
  • Automobiles from six states, Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Nebraska, were parked in front of the Zumbro.
  • A new aviator has arrived in Rochester with a large airplane. He will start a passenger service, taking up those who wish to fly for a charge of $5 for fifteen minutes.
