1972: Virginia Piper kidnapped from her home

1997 — 25 years ago
- Johnny's Saloon of Elba won its fourth straight Class A Co-ed slow-pitch softball state title going 4-0 at the 12-team tournament in Moorhead. Johnny's players Tony Krenik and Martha Bzoskie were named tournament MVPs.
- Two boys at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds found $200 and turned the money over to the police hoping the owner could be found. The two honest boys were 12 and 13 years old.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Minnesota State High School League announced that the state prep hockey tournament would be at the Metropolitan Sports Center in 1973.
- Virginia Piper, the wife of investment banker Harry Piper, was kidnapped from the garden of her Orono home by two men. A $1 million ransom was demanded for her safe return. (The $1 million ransom was delivered, and Piper was found chained to a tree in Jay Cooke State Park near Duluth.)
- Construction on a new 35-unit motel being built by Blondel's Inc. of Rochester at 1406 2nd St. SW is underway. The cost of the first phrase is $500,000.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Flash floods followed severe storms in the Winona area of Southeastern Minnesota. Damage was extensive in the Stockton village.
- The James Roosevelts are expecting their third child. Roosevelt, the late president's eldest son, and his wife, the former Romelle Schneider of Rochester, have two sons.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Over 400 dance tickets were sold to benefit the hog houses that are to be built on the St. Charles fairgrounds.
- Automobiles from six states, Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Nebraska, were parked in front of the Zumbro.
- A new aviator has arrived in Rochester with a large airplane. He will start a passenger service, taking up those who wish to fly for a charge of $5 for fifteen minutes.
