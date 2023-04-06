1973: Agreement reached, but occupation continues at Wounded Knee, S.D.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Pat Ziegler and Louis Molina of Rochester’s Silver Lake Youth Boxing Club were winners on a Golden Glove amateur card.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Oglala Lakota and American Indian Movement members took control of the town of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, on the Pine Ridge Reservation on February 27. The conflict originated in an attempt to impeach the tribal chairman of the Oglala Lakota tribe. The poor living conditions and mistreatment by numerous agencies were also spotlighted. An agreement was reached on April 5, but the American Indian Movement protesters did not surrender until May 6. The conflict would last for 71 days. (Two Native Americans were killed during the occupation – one federal agent was shot.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- Over 400 persons attended the first district American Legion and Auxiliary dinner, rally, and meeting in Lake City.
- The “Swing and Sway with Sammy Kaye” orchestra will appear at Mayo Civic Auditorium. Tickets are $1.50 to $2.40.
- Eight teams are in the Fillmore County Baseball league. They will open their 14-game season on May 2 when defending champion Mabel takes on Spring Valley.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Dr. William J. Mayo has been appointed by Governor Preus as among the forty-eight delegates who will represent Minnesota at the annual convention of the U.S. Good Roads’ Association.
- William Newsome has been appointed chief of police by Rochester Mayor J. J. Reiter. Newsome succeeds Geo. McDermott, who had an exemplary record.
- The Rochester Junior College banquet was held at the Hotel Arthur. Seventy attended, and speaker Dr. G. H. Vande Bogart predicted success and fame for the college.
ADVERTISEMENT