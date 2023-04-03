1973: Alcatraz Island opens as a national park
1998 – 25 years ago
- Volunteers are pouring into St. Peter to help clean up the destruction that a tornado caused. Sandy Moser, director of Heartland Tours and Travel, is coordinating the Rochester relief effort. The company provided four buses and drivers to assist.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Alcatraz began a new career as a park. The former federal penitentiary island in San Francisco Bay has passed into the hands of the National Park Service. It closed as a prison in 1963.
- A total of 93 letter winners were named at Rochester John Marshall’s annual winter sports award program. Fifteen letters were presented in basketball and gymnastics, 19 in hockey, and 12 to cheerleading.
1948 – 75 years ago
- More than 200 persons in Southeast Minnesota were contacted to determine what the “average man” thinks about the crisis with Russia. Of this number, 175 believed the United States would be engaged in the “worst war of all time” within 12 months.
- Many women church members are puzzled by some of the job restrictions imposed on them by the congregations. They would like to be judged based on ability, experience, and education rather than by their sex.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The beautiful Eyota consolidated school, planned by Harold Crawford, Rochester architect, will be formally dedicated. The dedication is open to the public, and a banquet will be served after the ceremony.
- A crowd of over 300 gathered for the Business and Professional Women’s card party. The evening entertainment also includes dancing.
- The reduction of the Rochester police force to ten patrolmen, two policewomen, and the chief was approved by the city council. The force currently totals eighteen.
