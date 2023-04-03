99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Alcatraz Island opens as a national park

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Volunteers are pouring into St. Peter to help clean up the destruction that a tornado caused. Sandy Moser, director of Heartland Tours and Travel, is coordinating the Rochester relief effort. The company provided four buses and drivers to assist.
ALSO READ

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Alcatraz began a new career as a park. The former federal penitentiary island in San Francisco Bay has passed into the hands of the National Park Service. It closed as a prison in 1963.
  • A total of 93 letter winners were named at Rochester John Marshall’s annual winter sports award program. Fifteen letters were presented in basketball and gymnastics, 19 in hockey, and 12 to cheerleading.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • More than 200 persons in Southeast Minnesota were contacted to determine what the “average man” thinks about the crisis with Russia. Of this number, 175 believed the United States would be engaged in the “worst war of all time” within 12 months.
  • Many women church members are puzzled by some of the job restrictions imposed on them by the congregations. They would like to be judged based on ability, experience, and education rather than by their sex.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The beautiful Eyota consolidated school, planned by Harold Crawford, Rochester architect, will be formally dedicated. The dedication is open to the public, and a banquet will be served after the ceremony.
  • A crowd of over 300 gathered for the Business and Professional Women’s card party. The evening entertainment also includes dancing.
  • The reduction of the Rochester police force to ten patrolmen, two policewomen, and the chief was approved by the city council. The force currently totals eighteen.
What To Read Next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
April 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: The “milk cure” being used
April 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: New junior college athletic conference formed
March 31, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hunter Valley development
Local
Development agreement seeks to renew effort for northwest Rochester development
April 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Wicklow-Lane-House.jpg
Lifestyle
'Nice and beautiful' features showcase these million dollar Rochester homes
April 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Escape the Vape Video Challenge
Local
Plainview-Elgin-Millville students become finalists in Escape the Vape video challenge
April 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Local
Woman reported missing in Winona
April 01, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link