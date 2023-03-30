1973: All-Root River Conference basketball team named
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Brother Joe and Jason Lawler had a combined 8-0 record and each captured a state championship in their respective weight class at the Northland Youth Wrestling Association State Tournament held at Mayo Civic Arena.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Maurice Shea, a Quincy Township farmer, was named the “Outstanding Young Farmer” by the St. Charles Jaycees.
- The All-Root River Conference basketball team included Steve Berland and Jeff Olson of Peterson, Rushford’s Roger Olson, Spring Grove’s Paul Frydenlund, and Lewiston’s Dan Reinboldt.
- Over 10,000 are expected to tour the plant during IBM’s Family Day.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Over 856 individuals in St. Charles received free x-rays during the first day of a campaign sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Health.
- The 12th annual Plainview High School Activity banquet was held in the school auditorium. Donna Krusmark, Faith Holst, and Ann Binder received awards for being cheerleaders.
- A helium-filled balloon was released at Camp Ripley as part of a navy experiment. The balloon went to 100,000 feet and had scientific equipment attached for photos and readings. All equipment and readings were located.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Farmers north of Rochester advanced closer to being supplied with electricity from the municipal power plant. Public utilities will enter into a contract with a group of farmers for the purchase of power.
- A fast-moving grass fire started from sparks from a locomotive threatened several buildings at Dr. C. Graham’s home. The city fire department responded quickly and extinguished the fire, preventing property damage.
- William Craddock, captain of the Rochester high school basketball team, was honored by the Minneapolis Tribune and selected as a forward on the all-state high school basketball team.
