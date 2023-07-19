6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1973: Billy Graham says faith, not works, will bring salvation

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • A few vendors, live entertainment, and a steady stream of people helped make the first-ever Peace Plaza Days a success and enough to justify a second run next year.
  • The Rochester Golf and Country Club will host the Minnesota Golf Association’s men’s amateur championship this week.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Evangelist Billy Graham said faith, not works, is the basis for admission to heaven. Graham told a crowd of over 33,000 in St. Paul that “Faith plus nothing” will bring people salvation.
  • Minnesota Twins pitcher Bert Blyleven is the youngest pitcher selected from either league to be an All-Star team member. Blyleven is 22 and leads the league in shutouts with seven.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers will be back together as a dance team in their 11th picture. The new film is entitled “The Barkleys of Broadway.”
  • Plainview nosed out Elgin 8-7 in Wabasha County League baseball play. Stars for Plainview were Gerald Epstein, who hit two home runs, and Junior Ohn, who went the distance for the win.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Several patients in wheelchairs narrowly escaped severe injury in front of the Colonial hospital when a team of colts belonging to the Frank Stoppel delivery company bolted in a spectacular runaway missing the patients by inches. The Colts dashed through most of Rochester before coming to a stop.
  • Unfortunately, A fire started in a home on Sixth Avenue SE when mice eating and chewing on the sulfur tips of matches started the blaze in the attic. Three mice, unable to see, fled the scene. The fire department was called, and the home was saved.
  • The hammer has dropped as people used to speeding through Lewiston are encountering the long arm of the law. Special police officer Wesley Hay has arrested 35 lead-foot drivers in the past few weeks.
