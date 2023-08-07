Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Community college students to now pay $8.00 per credit

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Some members of the Rochester police department will continue to carry portable defibrillators in their cars to help victims of heart attacks and other cardiac emergencies. The program was started in 1990 and has proved to be successful. (A defibrillator is now carried in every police car.)
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Lightning struck a house in Spring Valley, ran through the fuse box, blew the door to the refrigerator open, and deposited food across the kitchen floor. Two windows were also blown out.
  • A 12-page section of photos and text about "the good life in Minnesota" takes up nearly one-seventh of the current issue of Time magazine.
  • Tuition increases at the state and community colleges are 75 cents per quarter credit hour. Resident undergraduates will now pay $8.00 per quarter credit hour rather than $7.25.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • St. Olaf's Hospital in Austin has hiked nurses' pay. The new agreement calls for a starting wage of $200 monthly for general nurses and $225 monthly for surgical and head nurses.
  • The 13th annual open golf tournament in Rushford will get underway, and 100 golfers are registered in the 27-hole competition at the Ferndale Country Club.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A memorial service for the late President Harding will be delivered at the Baptist church by the Rev. J. Robert Hargreaves. Rochester mayor Julius Reiter stated, "Let Rochester rise to the full height of dignity, respect, and pride in observing the memorial service.”
What To Read Next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
19h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Community leaders planning memorial service for President Harding
2d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Millions paying respect to train carrying President Harding’s body
3d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


En Vogue 080623 01.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester fans finally get it: En Vogue energizes Down by the Riverside
1h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester-Sotheby_s-Mansion-Pool.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
A grand Rochester mansion is 'one big wow'
13h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
tom-miler-mayo-staues.jpg
Members Only
Health
Living liver donor reflects on 'incredible' experience through Mayo Clinic
16h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester city logo
Local
Northeast Rochester annexation request seeks to start fourth phase of Century Valley development
19h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen