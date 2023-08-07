1973: Community college students to now pay $8.00 per credit
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Some members of the Rochester police department will continue to carry portable defibrillators in their cars to help victims of heart attacks and other cardiac emergencies. The program was started in 1990 and has proved to be successful. (A defibrillator is now carried in every police car.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- Lightning struck a house in Spring Valley, ran through the fuse box, blew the door to the refrigerator open, and deposited food across the kitchen floor. Two windows were also blown out.
- A 12-page section of photos and text about "the good life in Minnesota" takes up nearly one-seventh of the current issue of Time magazine.
- Tuition increases at the state and community colleges are 75 cents per quarter credit hour. Resident undergraduates will now pay $8.00 per quarter credit hour rather than $7.25.
1948 – 75 years ago
- St. Olaf's Hospital in Austin has hiked nurses' pay. The new agreement calls for a starting wage of $200 monthly for general nurses and $225 monthly for surgical and head nurses.
- The 13th annual open golf tournament in Rushford will get underway, and 100 golfers are registered in the 27-hole competition at the Ferndale Country Club.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A memorial service for the late President Harding will be delivered at the Baptist church by the Rev. J. Robert Hargreaves. Rochester mayor Julius Reiter stated, "Let Rochester rise to the full height of dignity, respect, and pride in observing the memorial service.”
