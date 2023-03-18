1973: Company B Rochester Army Reserve Unit will recruit women
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- A new program designed to promote peace was introduced by Mayor Chuck Canfield. The new campaign is called “You’re the One Who Can Make the Peace.”
- The Post-Bulletin’s all-city girls hockey team includes Mayo’s goalie Shawn Hoerner along with Mayo teammates Tammy Cozik, Alex Zagaria, and Shelly Hoerner. Rochester John Marshall players named to the all-city team are Jenny Conzemius and Heidi Engebretson.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Fifty-five area students graduated from Rochester State Junior College at winter quarter graduation exercises. President Charles Hill presented diplomas.
- Approval has been given for Company B (Medical) Army Reserves Unit to fill positions with female personnel. The Rochester unit will become one of the first in the nation to be allowed to recruit women.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Red Owl Super Markets have hams for 49 cents a lb., 3 lbs. of ground beef for $1.17, and two bars of pure ivory soap for 23 cents.
- Residents of Spring Valley, Minn., were informed by the state attorney general they must hold another election before starting a $100,000 improvement of their school system. The funding was approved in 1941, and the war interrupted the improvement work.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A brilliant article on Dr. C. H. and W. J. Mayo appeared in the Magazine section of the Chicago Tribune under the headline “Superlative Americans.” The tribute to the Mayo brothers was written by James O’Donnell Bennett.
- Trains on the Great Western and the Northwestern from the east and south were delayed by several hours due to heavy snow and cold.
- Two letters were recently received from officials with the state education department describing the high standards of the Rochester public school system by Superintendent Bolcom.
