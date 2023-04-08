50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1973: Debbie Kvitten named Goodhue County Dairy Princess

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Bob Keeshan, best known as Captain Kangaroo, has been inducted into the National Association of Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame.
  • According to a new study, women are more likely to feel aches and pains than men, but women are better at coping.
ALSO READ

1973 – 50 years ago

  • A sudden April snowstorm closed schools, making travel plans impossible. Seven inches of snow was recorded at the Rochester Airport and an additional eight inches is expected with winds of 30 to 50 m.p.h.
  • Debbie Kvitten was named the 1973 Goodhue County Dairy Princess at the Goodhue Public High School.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Minnesota will train 6,500 National Guardsman this summer in the first major postwar encampment at Camp Ripley.
  • The 12th annual Masters Golf Tournament begins today in Augusta, Georgia. Favorites include Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, and Jimmy Demaret. (Claude Harmon would win the $2,500 first-place prize money. In 2022 Scottie Scheffler won the tournament and received first-place prize money of $2.7 million.)

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Preparations are being made at the Mayo Clinic to welcome several Japanese scientists who will review Mayo’s research, laboratories, and clinics.
  • Protests will be held in several cities against the continued imprisonment of 53 men who opposed the war.
  • The Mayo Foundation will host a physiologist conference. The heads of physiologist departments in medical schools nationwide will attend.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Tony Olivia hits first ‘designated hitter’ home run
April 07, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: Agreement reached, but occupation continues at Wounded Knee, S.D.
April 06, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
balloong.jpg
Community
Balloonist drops in on Rochester
April 05, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
April 07, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
TYLER.HASKINS.MADISON.jpg
Rochester native Haskins to transfer to Minnesota State, Mankato
April 07, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Prep
A few Section 1 basketball teams on the move as MSHSL announces alignments for next two seasons
April 07, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
JM vs. Mayo football
Prep
It's official: Mayo to be in Section 3, Class 6A as part of moving landscape for prep area football
April 07, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten