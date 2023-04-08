1973: Debbie Kvitten named Goodhue County Dairy Princess
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Bob Keeshan, best known as Captain Kangaroo, has been inducted into the National Association of Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame.
- According to a new study, women are more likely to feel aches and pains than men, but women are better at coping.
1973 – 50 years ago
- A sudden April snowstorm closed schools, making travel plans impossible. Seven inches of snow was recorded at the Rochester Airport and an additional eight inches is expected with winds of 30 to 50 m.p.h.
- Debbie Kvitten was named the 1973 Goodhue County Dairy Princess at the Goodhue Public High School.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Minnesota will train 6,500 National Guardsman this summer in the first major postwar encampment at Camp Ripley.
- The 12th annual Masters Golf Tournament begins today in Augusta, Georgia. Favorites include Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, and Jimmy Demaret. (Claude Harmon would win the $2,500 first-place prize money. In 2022 Scottie Scheffler won the tournament and received first-place prize money of $2.7 million.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- Preparations are being made at the Mayo Clinic to welcome several Japanese scientists who will review Mayo’s research, laboratories, and clinics.
- Protests will be held in several cities against the continued imprisonment of 53 men who opposed the war.
- The Mayo Foundation will host a physiologist conference. The heads of physiologist departments in medical schools nationwide will attend.
